Bill Maynard returns as Selwyn Froggitt, known to us all as the council labourer, helpless handyman and all-round public nuisance persistently haunting the bar of the Scarsdale Working Men's Club and Institute. This time however, Selwyn's making an attempt to broaden his horizons: bubbling with his usual enthusiasm, he's uprooted himself from Scarsdale to the Paradise Valley Holiday Camp, where he has been appointed Entertainments Officer. It's a big step for Selwyn, but he can surely take it all in his stride..