Ki-ichi Nakai acts university professor Jinguji studying psychology. For his heartless character, the university students are afraid of him. One day, Jinguji saves fashion model Misaki (Izumi Inamori) at a station. Then, a love story between the cold professor and the model starts. Later, a doctor informs Misaki of cancer, and removes her nipples. Sharan Q vocalist Tsunku acts a supply teacher of the university, and Shinobu Ohtake acts a woman professor named Tsuzuki.