Not Available

Semi-Homemade Cooking

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In an atmosphere as inviting as her recipes, Sandra Lee, author of the best-selling cookbook Semi-Homemade Cooking, shares her techniques for combining fresh ingredients with specially selected store-bought items. The results: mouthwatering meals and desserts, prepared in minutes, that taste like they were made from scratch. Now you can see why consumers, viewers and celebrities from Katie Couric to Nathan Lane have made Sandra Lee one of America's most sought-after culinary experts!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images