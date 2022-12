Not Available

In a time line different from our own, the generals of the Warring States period, vie for power. But they are the same generals we know in name only: their appearance, personality, and gender are all different. One day, first Oda Nobunaga and then all the others are transported to our world. Everything is new to them — bicycles, cell phones, automatic doors. Each episode focuses on one general and how she learns to adapt to the modern world.