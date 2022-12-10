Senior Secret Love: Puppy Honey

Not Available

Porsche has moved away to pursue an internship, leaving Emma behind. Causing stress on them and their relationship. Porsche meets Friend, a happy and bright girl and Emma meets Night, her brother's friend from high school. Pick is still confused over his sexuality and feelings for Rome. However, Din, an ex-member of Porsche's cat and dog club is becoming extremely close to Rome. Pick insists he doesn't have feelings for Rome, but he feels jealous when Rome is with Din. Will Pick accept himself for who he his? Will Porsche's and Emma's relationship stay strong?