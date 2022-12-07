Sensation White

Not Available

Sensation commenced in Amsterdam in 2000, and since then over half a million people across the world have experienced one of the most spectacular dance and music phenomenons in the world. The first ever Sensation took place at the Amsterdam ArenA – home of Ajax football club, and was experienced by 20,000 clubbers. The following year, Sensation as we know it was born. As a tribute to his brother Miles, who helped found ID&T before sadly dying in a car accident, Duncan Stutterheim, Sensation CEO, asked visitors to dress in white as people did at Miles’ funeral. Numbers had doubled from the first year, and eighty percent of the 40,000 attendees did so, creating an image so staggering that the dress code has remained the same ever since. World-renowned DJs take to the Sensation decks during each eight-hour spectacle of extraordinary stage shows, acrobats, actors, state-of-the-art lightshows, lasers and fireworks. Performers dance across the venue and abseil from the roof, flames shoot from the stage and carnival floats part the crowds. Some of the worlds best DJs have played Sensation over the years, each helping to take the visitors through the night as the perfect musical accompaniment to the unfolding show, making Sensation what it is today. Tiësto, Sven Vath, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Richie Hawtin, Axwell, Fedde le Grand, Steve Angelo, Sebastian Ingrosso and Erick Morillo have all graced the Sensation stage at some point in their careers, many referring to it the highlight of their careers. As Sensation’s reputation has grown, the music has evolved and taken on it’s own style – it’s not just about booking the biggest name DJs anymore, it’s about choosing the people who can make Sensation the best event possible, and play the most cutting edge music of today and tomorrow. Sensation also continually champions the local heroes, the stars of the moment, and the stars of the future, with local DJs always being hand-picked to open or close Sensation in their own countries in front of their home crowds. Besides the DJs and performers, the renowned Megamix is, for many, an exciting climax of any Sensation show, setting it apart from all other dance events. This moment during every show is when not the DJs, but the music itself, and the public, are the stars. Compiled by one of the musical masterminds of ID&T Sensation, this musical trip through history features a range of old and new classics, accompanied by a spectacular show and fireworks display. With a different theme every year - from Space, to the Garden of Eden, and Ocean of White - every single show is completely different. The new theme is launched at the Amsterdam edition each year, before traveling the globe. Sensation has expanded beyond Amsterdam, with shows in countries across Europe including Germany, Belgium, Russia and Poland. Keep checking the tour schedule for 2009 – Sensation is planned to take place in 22 countries to date, including Australia, Spain, UK, South America, and more… Sensation will be coming to a city near you!