Not Available

Sense and Sensibility (2008)

  • Drama

Director

John Alexander

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

WGBH Boston

Marianne Dashwood wears her heart on her sleeve when she falls in love with the charming but unsuitable John Willoughby, ignoring her sister Elinor's warning that her impulsive behavior leaves her open to gossip and innuendo. Elinor, sensitive to social convention, struggles to conceal her own romantic disappointment, even from those closest to her. Will the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find personal happiness in a society where status and money govern the rules of love?

Cast

Hattie MorahanElinor Dashwood
Charity WakefieldMarianne Dashwood
David MorrisseyColonel Brandon
Mark GatissJohn Dashwood
Janet McTeerMrs. Dashwood
Dominic CooperWilloughby

View Full Cast >

Images