Sentimientos Ajenos is a Mexican telenovela produced by Televisa in 1996 which starred Carlos Ponce and Yolanda Andrade. Although the plot was twisted and sometimes absurd, it successfully took rating away from the time's toughest competitor in terms of telenovela ratings, TV Azteca. The theme song, Sin Amor, was sung by Aranza, who would later move to TV Azteca and sing the theme song for one of Mexico's most important telenovelas, Mirada de Mujer.