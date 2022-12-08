Seo-Young, My Daughter

Not Available

In this era when the value of parental love for their offspring is being tainted, this program will remind us of its true value. In the drama Seo-young, the protagonist, has decided to discard her father, whom she regards as being disabled and foolish. The heartbreaking and ardent love of Lee Sam-jae, Seo-young's father, for his daughter is depicted in this weekend drama, highlighting the preciousness of parental love. It teaches us that family is interconnected not only by blood but also by love.