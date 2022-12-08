Seo-Young, My Daughter

In this era when the value of parental love for their offspring is being tainted, this program will remind us of its true value. In the drama Seo-young, the protagonist, has decided to discard her father, whom she regards as being disabled and foolish. The heartbreaking and ardent love of Lee Sam-jae, Seo-young's father, for his daughter is depicted in this weekend drama, highlighting the preciousness of parental love. It teaches us that family is interconnected not only by blood but also by love.
