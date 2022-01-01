Not Available

Séptimo día is a Colombian television newsmagazine broadcast by Caracol TV on Sunday evenings. It proclaims itself as "a weapon against injustice". Séptimo día first aired in 1996 on Canal Uno, when Caracol TV was still a production company. At the time it was presented by its creator, Manuel Teodoro, and Adriana Vargas. The show was successful, but also had to face a the large amount of sues against it, which was the reason Caracol TV pulled it out of air in 2000. Eventually, Caracol TV won all the legal suits. A new season of Séptimo día started on 10 June 2007, presented by Teodoro and Silvia Corzo. Since 1 May 2011, María Lucía Fernández co-hosts the programme with Teodoro. In the Miami, Florida market, Séptimo día is broadcast by WGEN-TV on Sunday nights.