Sergeant Tabloid

Emergency Unit senior female sergeant Lui Fei-hap is over 30 and had her ups and downs in love. When she meets the perfect man, she actively began her 'hunt and capture' operation, but unexpectedly discovers that her boyfriend's true identity is, in fact, a drug lord. Her entire relationship with this drug lord was captured and placed on the headlines by tabloid reporter Lam Yat-yat. Fei-hap's and Yat-yat's paths continue to cross when pursuing duties and stories, sometimes co-operating and sometimes as enemies, sometimes saving the other and at other times the target of each other's practical jokes. Before long Fei-hap finds herself falling in love with new recruit Wong Tze-tsuen, only for Yat-yat to stand in her way again. Pushed to her limits both at work and in love, Fei-hap has no choice but to fight back in the name of love.