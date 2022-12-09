Servant of the People

Not Available

What if the president becomes an ordinary man of the people? The new, honest, principled, and most importantly - a smart man. It is these thoughts once spodvigli people elect the president of a simple history teacher Vasily Goloborodko ... All of a sudden the country has received a guarantor who lives in an apartment. Who calmly walking down the street without an army of security guards and the ceremony goes on the bus, which receives a modest salary, and sometimes borrows from other "to paycheck." In general, who lives - like everyone else. After all, he knows - when the "king" will begin to live as a simple teacher, easy teacher soon heal the king! And even if he had no silver bullets and aspen stake each morning Vasily Petrovich comes to the fight against "evil spirits" and tirelessly "fighting" with the armada of corrupt and rotten bureaucrats, rake "Augean stables" of the state. However, it is not considered one. The system, which all used to shamelessly steal, and roll back deribanit - would be against such a concern for the people.