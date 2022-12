Not Available

The incredible story of good-hearted and eccentric Professor Kosta Vujic who, in the 19th century, taught some of the greatest minds of that era. Among his students were Mihailo Petrovic - Mika Alas, Jovan Cvijic, Pavle Popovic, Jasa Prodanovic, Milorad Mitrovic, Ljubomir Stojanovic and others who later became academics, teachers, politicians... The TV Show is based on the best seller novel by Milovan Vitezovic.