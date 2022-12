Not Available

Set in a practice of psychoanalysis, this fiction series follows the everyday professional and personal therapist Theo. Appears daily, each episode of the plot is marked by the history of one of his patients and last week's episode will always bring an assessment of the therapist Theo made ​​by her supervisor Dora. Directed by Selton Mello, the plot is a Brazilian version of the Israeli series "BeTipul" by Hagai Levi.