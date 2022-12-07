Set Of Six

Not Available

This is a series of six short films following the lives of sextuplets who fell out with each other on their birthday. The six brothers are: 1- Doctor Martin Scrote, an overworked alcoholic doctor, with a bizarre guest slot on a television show. 2- "Top Shot" Scrote, a failing photograper who seems to cock every assignment he's given up. 3- Terry "The Tornado" Scrote, the world's worst boxer and his entourage, Uncle Bertram, Mr Shingles and his nemesis "Man Who Packs A Punch" Pickford. 4- Giles Scrote, the newest member of The Young Farmers, and owner of an ever decreasing farm. 5- Ronnie Scrote, he's the biggest supergrass of the day, but don't tell him I told you. He has the scars of his facelift exposed to the climate of Iceland after going into witness protection. 6- And finally Tarquin Shirley Stanstead Scrote, one time cabinet minister, now an alcoholic tramp on his quest for a lost bank account throughout London.