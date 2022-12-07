Seven Ages of Britain (2010)

Not Available

In an ambitious and fascinating series, David Dimbleby reveals the seven great ages of British culture, uncovering and exploring over a thousand years of extraordinary artistic achievement. Fresh, rich and full of vivid insights into the triumphs and tragedies of the national past, the stories unfold through an incredible collection of Treasures: From Shakespeare’s plays to colonial architecture in India. Pre-independence through to 1st world war poster art are all covered in this fascinating new series.