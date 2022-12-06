Not Available

The series told the adventures of a parentless family of rowdy brothers trying to run the family ranch in northern California. Into the chaos came feisty Hannah, who married Adam and took on the task of bringing order to the household. The series contained about one musical number per episode, written by notable songwriter Jimmy Webb. Despite a small but dedicated fan following, the series was cancelled after one season. It was created after the 1954 Hollywood film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.