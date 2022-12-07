Not Available

A four-hour miniseries that presents a modern-day look at the infamous Seven Deadly Sins. Harper Grace is a manipulative queen bee at her local high school, but her popularity is usurped when transfer student Kaia Sellers comes to town, seducing her friend Beth’s boyfriend Adam, and even shamelessly pursuing handsome French teacher Mr. Powell. And unbeknownst to Harper, her father Hank is carrying on an extramarital affair with Sharon Geary, the town sheriff. But the seven deadly sins come with a price, and when one of the teens is mysteriously killed, all signs point to Harper as the one responsible. It falls on Sharon to conclusively prove the guilt of her lover’s daughter, even if it means uncovering every dark secret and lie in the town of Grace. Sharon’s investigation will reveal that no one is who they appear to be, from the mysterious Mr. Powell to even her own son Kane, and that the person responsible for the dead teen is the person she had least suspected. Based on the popular Seven Deadly Sins novels by Robin Wasserman.