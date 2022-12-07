Not Available

Seven Periods With Mr Gormsby is an unrepentant politically incorrect, roller-coaster romp about an extraordinarily eccentric secondary school teacher, who the Education Review Office in their last assessment described as follows: “Mr Gormsby is an out-dated, reactionary, racist, sexist teacher completely out of touch with educational theory in the second millennium. He defies the curriculum in every subject and is a disgrace to the profession. He should have no place in any state or private school. We will close Tepapawai Boys High and appoint a commissioner if Mr Gormsby is not replaced forthwith.”