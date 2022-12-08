Not Available

Seven Swordsmen (aka Seven Swords of Mount Heaven, aka Seven Swords of Mt. Tian) is a Hong Kong series directed by Clarence Fok Yui Leung. The series is based on the work of famous wuxia novelist Liang Yusheng. Seven Swordsmen is produced by Tsui Hark as a TV series side story and share similarities to the Seven Swords movie. Plot: In this kung fu saga set in 17th century China, the Manchurians have taken over the country from the Ming dynasty rulers. As the new Ching government begins a crackdown on martial arts practitioners, seven kung fu masters, each of whom carry a sword that represents one of the seven states of being, must struggle to keep their art and themselves alive. It's an epic story of love, betrayal, friendship, heroism, and masterful swordplay.