Not Available

Seven Swordsmen is a 2006 television series directed by Clarence Fok and produced by Tsui Hark. The series is adapted from Liang Yusheng's novels Qijian Xia Tianshan and Saiwai Qixia Zhuan. It is also the derived counterpart of the 2005 film Seven Swords, which was also directed and produced by Tsui Hark.