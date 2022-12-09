Not Available

“The Seven Year Switch". Couples find themselves restless and dissatisfied; and some even wonder what it would be like if they had picked a different spouse. Four couples at a crossroads in their relationship will get the chance to live with a stranger for two weeks, in an experimental marriage, to help determine what traits and characteristics in a mate could make their marriage stronger. The eight episode series will follow four couples who have switched partners, as they put their marriages on the line, and eat, sleep and live with a total stranger. Two relationship experts will help guide the couples through the process, as they adjust to living with their experimental spouse. At the end of the month-long experiment, each of the married couples will reunite and make the decision: to either part ways and divorce, or reaffirm their commitment and renew their vows.