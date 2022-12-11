Severe Early Trauma

Not Available

"One of the first things you need to ask is, how did you survive this? This is amazing that you're still here. It's amazing that you still have the guts to go on with your life. What is allowing you to function? What are you good at? What gives you comfort?"- Bessel van der KolkResearch undertaken for the DSM-IV revealed that survivors of repeated and severe childhood trauma generally experience a common set of problems as adults. This video series examines the wide range of symptoms for what the researchers have labeled Disorders of Extreme Stress. Four survivors of childhood trauma discuss its impact on their lives, and describe their attempts to cope with those effects, to heal, and to find meaning in life.