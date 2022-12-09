Not Available

The public television series Sew it All is hosted by Ellen March and is a co-production with Iowa Public Television. Each episode teaches a fundamental sewing technique and a quick-and-easy project that utilizes the technique. Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced sewist, you’ll love the casual, fun vibe and no-fear approach that Sew it All offers. You’ll learn how to make the most out of your sewing machine investment (no matter how much your machine cost), and you’ll expand your machine’s capabilities by using different attachments, feet, stitches and great products that make sewing much easier than ever before. A special guest joins Ellen on each episode to share different takes on traditional methods and inspire you to sew it all!