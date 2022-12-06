Sex, Chips & Rock n' Roll

Not Available

It's 1965. Times are changing! But the swinging sixties haven't quite hit the Brookes household. Non-identical twin sisters Ellie and Arden Brookes seem destined to play out their lives behind a chip shop counter in a dreary Manchester backwater. Torn between the old narrow life of their childhood and the thrilling "anything goes" atmosphere of sixties rock and roll, the sisters find themselves faced with a heady mixture of new opportunities, optimism and romance. Their journey towards liberation is set against an exhilarating soundtrack of sixties music to echo the spirit of the era.