Sex Diaries takes a frank, intimate and warm-hearted look at extraordinary love lives in Britain today. From couples sharing their love lives on the internet, to men looking for love with transgender women, to the world of male escorts trying to sell sex to women, these three films from BAFTA and Emmy award winning filmmaker Charlie Russell explore extraordinary love lives in Britain today. A frank, intimate and warm-hearted examination of modern love and relation-ships, this authored series, from the director of My Granny The Escort, lifts the lid on three hidden and unusual worlds.