Sex Games Cancun

Cal and Mona Barrish are known for their big, over the top parties. The guest lists are large, the people are interesting, and the entertainment is second to none. The party is just the show. The real magic is how the two of them help others fall in love or reach an important goal. As much as this is a party and anything can happen, many of the outcomes are orchestrated by Cal and Mona. In each episode, we see how Cal and Mona use their influence to make everyone's life just a little bit better.