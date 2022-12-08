Not Available

Sex in the Wild takes viewers from the Okavango Delta in Botswana to the Australian Outback, and from a Borneo rainforest to the waters of New Zealand, to study animal reproduction in vivid detail. Veterinary scientist Mark Evans and anatomist Dr. Joy S. Reidenberg, experts in animal biology, reveal the natural mating, birth and rearing behaviors of elephants, kangaroos, dolphins and orangutans, all while capturing rare, beautiful footage of these species in their natural habitats. The series brings viewers a deep level of detail about these species’ mating methods and reproductive anatomies, and illustrates how scientists help preserve certain species for future generations, both in the wild and in a laboratory setting.