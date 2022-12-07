Sex Sent Me to the ER

Not Available

Sex in a tree? A quickie in the closet? Laundry room relations? These are just a few of the out-of-the-ordinary places where amorous adventurers go to get intimate with their other halves. But few people expect to land themselves in the emergency room as a result! Brought to life for Discovery Fit & Health by GRB Entertainment, the production company behind the hit show UNTOLD STORIES OF THE ER, this all-new series documents the real-life and often hilarious stories of what happens when a little action leads to a medical crisis. Retold by emergency room physicians and the actual couples who, in the heat of the moment, got themselves into a fix and needed a doctor to fix it, this four-part series illustrates how loving couples cope when sex goes outrageously wrong.