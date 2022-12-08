Not Available

Sex & Violence looks at the lives of professionals who work in the aftermath of domestic violence: a social worker, a victim advocate, a prosecutor, a police officer, and a therapist. The show chronicles their struggles to maintain healthy, intimate personal relationships while working daily with people caught in violent and dysfunctional lives. This original 6-hour mini-series stars Academy Award® winning actress Olympia Dukakis (Moonstruck, Tales of the City), Gemini winners Jennie Raymond (The Associates), Jackie Torrens (Made in Canada), Kerry Fox (Shallow Grave, An Angel at My Table), along with Canadian Idol alum Naomi-Joy Blackhall-Butler. Sex & Violence was shot on location in Nova Scotia. It was produced by Halifax’s Emotion Pictures with Thom Fitzgerald (The Hanging Garden, Cloudburst) writing and directing.