Sex... with Mum and Dad

Not Available

For British families, sex is never an easy topic to discuss. So imagine having a full-on, no holds barred conversation with your mum and dad about exactly what you got up to last night. Worse still, imagine your parents giving you a blow-by-blow account of the kind of things they do to each other when you go out. This radical programme employs the techniques of Dutch sexologist Maria Schopman who has come to the UK to help British families confront their sexual issues. She aims to increase trust in the family unit and shake off their embarrassment in talking openly about the subject of sex.