Sexological Bodywork

Learn about your body and your lust in a new way. Sex educationists, tantra experts, and bondage masters will help you to fully develop your orgasmic potential. This series explores the countless facets of sexuality and intimacy through Tantra, Orgasmic Yoga, Yoni Massage, Lomi Lomi Nui Massage, Bondage and Prostate Stimulation. The experienced teachers lead away from a goal- and performance-oriented sexuality to an enriching and nurturing feel-good sexuality, while also touching on all the important basics of anatomy and communication.