SFRJ za pocetnike

"SFRJ for Beginners" is a collage type of documentar-entertaining series about phenomena related to the culture of everyday life in the socialistic Yugoslavia. All 16 episodes are based on private memories publicly known and unknown persons who have lived or grew up in Yugoslavia. Through 150 interviews shot in all the former Yugoslavian republics and a large amount of interesting archival material captures more than a hundred concepts (appearance, personality, products, rituals) that are painted life in the former Yugoslavia.