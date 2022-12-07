Not Available

British science fiction has a long and distinguished history. This series plots the history of the genre, examining the way the tropes, ideas and themes have been treated by British writers, artists and film-makers. An excellent and long overdue look at the history of British science fiction in print, comics, film and television. British science fiction has a long and distinguished history. This series plots the history of the genre, examining the way the tropes, ideas and themes have been treated by British writers, artists and film-makers. Contains interviews with Nigel Kneale, Alan Moore, Grant Morrison, Ian M Banks & others.