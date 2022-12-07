Shabby Tiger

Not Available

During the harsh times of the 30's depression, a man has the courage to leave a wealthy life to pursue his artistic career. Inspired by Howard Spring's best-selling novel, this Granada Television production tells the story of Nick Nolan, a young man, son of a Mancunian millionaire, who decides to abandon richness to experiment the bohemian but deprived life of the artist. On his path Nick meets Anna (Prunella Gee), an Irish servant, with whom he starts a romantic relationship. But another woman is battling for Nick's affection, beautiful and classy Rachel Rosing. Who will win the fascinating artist's heart?