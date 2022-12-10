Shadow of Justice

Not Available

For the sake of upholding their values and exacting justice, the Chief Inspector of the Traffic Investigation Department and the Superintendent of the East Kowloon Crime Squad join hands in a battle of wits and will against a lawyer who is known for finding loopholes to help his client. Ouyang Cong (Bobby Au) who has been newly-transferred to the investigation team has a very high IQ. In his hands, all kinds of complicated and bizarre traffic accidents can be easily resolved. Dai Zhengjun (Joe Ma) is an excellent defence lawyer famous for his unique values and polished negotiation skills. During a deployment, Cong gets to work with Superintendent Xu Xiyi (Joey Meng) whom he has always been fond of. Just as the police was about to close the net, they realize that Zhengjun has framed Cong to be a suspect in a negligence and manslaughter incident.