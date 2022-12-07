Not Available

'Shadow of the Shark' allows the viewer an insight into Ron and Valerie Taylor's intimate relationship with the sea, focusing in particular on the ocean's most vicious predator - the shark. After developing their skills as shark handlers, Ron and Valerie wrangled sharks for Hollywood movies, including the blockbuster 'Jaws'. Shocked by the public's over reaction to the film, which resulted in the senseless killing of thousands of sharks, they dedicated their lives to fighting the image of shark as a mindless killer by offering an alternative profile of the sea's most misunderstood creature.