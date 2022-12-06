Not Available

In the land of Kuruda, every warrior has but one goal: to be granted the title of "Sevaar", a title given to the strongest warrior in the land. Elle Ragu, also known as Shadow Skill, is the 59th Sevaar. The most recent warrior to be honored with the title. Being a Sevaar has its advantages but it also has particular responsibilities attached to it. Elle has to face demon beasts, spies and thwart enemy invasions. If that weren't enough Elle has her own problems such as repaying her debts and teaching her brother Gau to be a warrior himself.