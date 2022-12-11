Shadows of the Past

Not Available

Two very different families live in the village of Santa Lucía who are involved in a whirlwind of passion, pain, and revenge. The rivaling families are the Mendozas and the Alcocers. Severiano Mendoza and Candela Santana are a rich and powerful marriage who live at the ranch, "Las Ánimas", along with their young son, Cristóbal. Roberta and Raymundo Alcocer also have a daughter named Alonza; however, they do not live with the same luxuries as the Mendoza family, which causes frustration and resentment in Roberta as nothing is enough to fill the inferiority complex that follows her like a shadow.