Shaggy and Scooby-Doo Get a Clue

Not Available

Shaggy inherits "Like a Billion Dollars" from his Uncle Albert; an eccentric scientist and inventor who has suddenly disappeared. Scooby-Doo and Shaggy move into Uncle Albert's mansion and go from living "paw to mouth" to having everything and anything they've ever wanted -- including a pool, a massive home entertainment system and ROBI, their own comically inept robot butler. Just when Scoob and Shag kick back to enjoy their new digs, they stumble upon a secret lab, where they discover that Uncle Albert is actually hiding from a sinister villain named Dr. Phineus Phibes, who is after a secret nanotechnology formula that Uncle Albert recently invented. Scooby and Shaggy vow to work on their own until they bring down Phibes and make the world safe for Uncle Albert to come out of hiding.