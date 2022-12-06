Not Available

Shake, Rattle, and Roll first aired in 1977 on NBC's "CB Bears" along with a segment called "Heyyy it's the King". The show is mainly about a ghostly trio that live in an inn and are always scaring humans away so they don't bother them. However even though they are able to scare possible guests away a man by the name of Sidney Merciless always ends up showing up to attempt to catch the ghosts in some sort of trap (most of the time in his fishing net). In most of these shows the main problem has nothing to do with human guests, but deals with their ghostly guests ranging from normal ghosts to a giant chicken monster.