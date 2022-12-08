Not Available

Francesco da Mosto takes to the Italian road again in search of Shakespeare in Italy. Bringing a fresh eye to the settings of some of the writer's classic plays, the series journeys across length and breadth of Italy, exploring breath-taking locations, debunking myths and bringing into focus how important the great country was to the playwright. Da Mosto examines how Italy was also a source of inspiration to the bard and somewhere that he could use as a 'decoy setting' for his controversial views on London society during the Elizabethan era.