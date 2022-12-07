Not Available

CONTAINS "SPOILER" It's the year 1930. Xu Wenqiang was expelled from his university when he was captured by the police during a protest. That was the last time he saw his university love, Xiao Yun. After he got out of prison, he went to Shanghai. He quickly got in touch with Xiao Yun again. But soon he found out that she had changed. She was now the woman of Shanghai's mob boss, Mr. Feng Jing Yao, the most powerful man in Shanghai. After Wenqiang got off the train in Shanghai, he unexpectedly saved a pretty lady, Feng Chengcheng. At that time, he didn't know that he would later fall in love with her. Chengcheng was the daughter of Mr.Feng. Mr. Feng helped Wenqiang and his new and best friend Ding Li become powerful men in Shanghai Bund. Wenqiang was always reluctant to follow Mr. Feng's orders, for he was extremely principled and righteous. Finally, when Wenqiang found out that Mr.Feng was helping the Japanese smuggle drugs into china, he turned against Mr. Feng. As a result, the Japanese wanted to kill Wenqiang because he'd become a danger to them. They waited for him at Xiao Yun's house. He didn't die that day, but lost Xiao Yun when she shielded him from a bullet. He killed the leader who killed Xiao Yun and then destroyed all the drugs. Later Mr. Feng and the Japanese sent more assasins to kill Wenqiang and it was also the time that Wenqiang was supposed to marry Chengcheng. He let Chengcheng choose between him and her father and when he heard that Chengcheng had chosen her father for his own protection, he fled to Hong Kong and started a new life there. He married a woman and almost had a child, but Mr. Feng found out about it and sent assasins to kill Wenqiang and his family. His family died and Wenqiang returned to Shanghai to seek revenge......