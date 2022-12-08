Shannon & Sophie

Not Available

The union of fun loving former Playboy playmate Shannon Tweed and KISS legend Gene Simmons established Rock and Roll's original monarchy. Born into rock royalty, straight-laced Sophie Tweed-Simmons is Shannon's loving daughter, best friend, and polar opposite. Sophie doesn't drink, has her own charity (Surrey, British Columbia's Sophie's Place), and is diligently pursuing her acting and music ambitions. But as she turns 21 and launches her life as an adult, she's moving out of her parent's home to blaze her own trail. Shannon is only steps behind, ensuring that Sophie's path leads in the right direction, and is wide enough for two.