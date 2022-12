Not Available

Relive the biggest events of Australian Motorsport history in Seven's new program 'Shannons Legends of Motorsport', hosted by Neil Crompton and launching on 7mate on Saturday July 19th. In an entertaining 12 part series Neil Crompton, Australia's premier motoring commentator brings to life the history of Australian Motorsport with rarely seen historical footage from Seven's extensive archives dating from the '60's to the '90's.