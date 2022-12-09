Not Available

Shape A Majigs Maddie and Zeke are two friends who love to play together. Their favorite game is called “Shape-a-ma-jigs”, where they name objects and then identify the different shapes that make up those objects. Watch in wonderment as the objects are disassembled into the individual shapes when Maddie and Zeke say the magic phrase: “show us your tricks, shape-a-ma-jigs!” Young viewers will enjoy learning about each shape and also seeing each object being put back together piece by piece.