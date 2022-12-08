Not Available

Shararat – thoda jaadu, thodi nazaakat (Hindi: शरारत – थोडा जादू, थोड़ी नज़ाकत; translation: Mischief – a little magic, a little finesse) was an Indian fantasy-sitcom, originally broadcast on Star Plus channel. Over the years, it has reaired on many channels, namely STAR Utsav, TV Asia, and Disney Channel India. Shararat is loosely similar to the American show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. The show became very popular and by the second season premiere the show got ratings of 7.9 Million. The Show ended in Late August 2005 with 4 seasons but in some reruns the fourth season was split in half making 5 seasons. The show ended because of too many episodes were made and the creators thought an ending was needed. In September 2008 a new version of Shararat was to be made but in March 2012 it was announced the show would not return because Shruti Seth was busy working on The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir.