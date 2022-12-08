Shark (2013)

Not Available

After being left for dead and witnessing the death of his father caused by a hit and run accident, Han Yi Soo / Yoshimura Junichiro (Kim Nam Gil) returns to Korea from Japan after changing his looks and identity to take revenge on the people who caused his family’s downfall. While using Jo Hae Woo (Son Yeh Jin), the daughter of the main mastermind that he was actually close to when they were young, he finds himself truly getting attracted to her. Meanwhile, Oh Joon Young (Ha Suk Jin) is the man that Hae Woo got engaged to while thinking that Yi Soo had died becomes suspicious of his real identity and motives. Will Han Yi Soo be able to take back the hotels that belongs rightfully to his family and exposed the dirty secrets of his enemies at the stake of losing the woman that he loves?