Not Available

Nick Sharman is a disillusioned, down-at-heel private investigator. An instinctive loner with a shady past, he can also be charming, quick-witted, determined and, despite his faults, he has an undeniable attraction for many of the women he encounters. Although his line of work seemed a natural choice after his promising Metropolitan Police career fell apart, it is starting to feel like a dead end. But in the shadowy world of private investigation there will always be unfinished business, and Nick's natural ability to blend in with South London's lowlife, combined with his occasional recklessness makes him invaluable in cases that less streetwise professionals would normally refuse to touch. For Nick Sharman, there is often very little choice...