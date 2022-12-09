Not Available

Elsie Beecroft (Forsyth) is a middle-aged, middle-class office administrator in a printing firm. Her world is perfectly ordered until young working-class girl, Sharon Wilkes (Beverley) is hired as the new office secretary. Initially prone to be snobbish, Elsie soon learns to appreciate Sharon and the two become friends. Many episodes revolve around the family life of either Sharon or Elsie, with Sharon's brother Elvis (Lee Daley) and her boyfriend Wayne (John Wild) and Elsie's husband Roland (Bruce Montague) making regular appearances. Factory scenes would usually involve the lecherous floor manager Stanley Crabtree (John F Landry) and Sharon and Elsie's prickly responses to his womanising. Grumpy tea lady Ivy (Maggie Jones) would also make regular appearances.